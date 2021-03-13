Menomonee Falls police seek suspect in $500+ Woodman's theft

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is seeking information and a suspect involved in a theft at Woodman's on Friday, March 12.

Police said an unknown female filled a cart with $517.12 worth of merchandise and left without paying.

The suspect got into a tan Dodge Stratus with Wisconsin license plate AEU-6134. It has a maroon rear bumper that differs from the rest of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 262-532- 8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the P3 phone app.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.