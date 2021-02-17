Look familiar? Menomonee Falls PD seeks 2 in CVS theft

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is seeking two suspects who allegedly stole from a CVS Pharmacy on Feb. 10.

Police said the theft happened around 7:45 p.m. at the location near Appleton and Pilgrim. The suspects left the store without paying for merchandise and fled in a tan, four-door sedan with no registration plates.

One suspect is described as female, 5'9" tall, 170 pounds and Black. The other suspect is described as male, 6'1" tall, 180 pounds and Black. Both suspects wore "Looney Tunes" themed hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact MFPD at 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app.

