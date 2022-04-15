Expand / Collapse search

Menomonee Falls Pet World theft; bearded dragon lizard stolen

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft from Pet World. Two suspects stole a bearded dragon lizard on Saturday, April 9. 

The suspects left the store in an unknown direction. 

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Officer Kaiser of the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 regarding case #22-009630.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

