Police: Suspect stole nearly $3K in tools from Menomonee Falls store

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department has requested the public's help in a theft investigation after a suspect allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a business.

Police said an unknown male suspect walked out of Neu's Building Center on Feb. 4 without paying for $2,900 worth of Milwaukee brand power tools.

The suspect fled in a silver Ford Taurus with Wisconsin license plates. Those plates -- 480-ZXG -- did not match the vehicle, according to police. The vehicle has minor damage to the passenger-side rear bumper.

Suspect vehicle in Neu's Building Center theft (Courtesy: Menomonee Falls Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding the suspect, vehicle, or similar incidents is asked to call the police department at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.