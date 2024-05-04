Menomonee Falls Metro Market alcohol theft, suspect sought

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department needs your help with identifying a person who they say stole alcohol from a grocery store.

According to police, just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, an unknown woman placed numerous bottles of alcohol in a shopping cart at the Metro Market on County Line Road in Menomonee Falls, and then left the store without paying.

The woman then fled in a white sedan.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact Officer Lavine at 262-532-8700, reference case number 24-010052.

To make an anonymous tip, you can contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through their website, or through the P3 phone app.