Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft, man wanted

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a man suspected of stealing nearly $800 worth of merchandise from Kohl's on Friday, Feb. 3.

It happened around 11 a.m. at the store on Appleton Avenue. Police said the man fled with the merchandise after activating the audible theft alarms.

The man drove off in a "smaller, box-shaped" vehicle – possibly a 2014-18 Kia Soul. It was "darker" in color.

Anyone with information is asked to call Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700 or email ssanders@menomonee-falls.org. To remain anonymous, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, through the website or via the P3 app.