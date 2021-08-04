Menomonee Falls Home Depot theft, police seek info

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is seeking information related to a July 30 retail theft.

On that date, police say, an unknown suspect left a Home Depot store with $825.98 worth of unpaid merchandise.

The merchandise was loaded into a car with a Massachusetts front license plate 3YD784. The suspect got into the rear driver's side of the car. The vehicle fled, driver by another unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the P3 phone app.

