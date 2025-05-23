Menomonee Falls gets first Wisconsin State Historical Marker

The Brief The Village of Menomonee Falls celebrated the once rural stagecoach-stop community of Fussville with a dedication of a Wisconsin State Historical Marker, the very first in the Village. The unincorporated community of Fussville was centered around what is now Appleton Avenue and Good Hope Road. Fussville was annexed by the Village of Menomonee Falls in 1958.



Menomonee Falls gets its first State Historical Marker. A dedication ceremony was held on Wednesday, May 21 to commemorate Fussville.

The historical marker was placed on the southeast corner of Appleton Avenue and Good Hope Road in a new development aptly named Fussville Station.