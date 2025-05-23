Menomonee Falls gets first Wisconsin State Historical Marker
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls gets its first State Historical Marker. A dedication ceremony was held on Wednesday, May 21 to commemorate Fussville.
Fussville was once an independent community that grew to be a part of the Village of Menomonee Falls. The unincorporated community of Fussville was centered around what is now Appleton Avenue and Good Hope Road.
Fussville was annexed by the Village of Menomonee Falls in 1958.
The historical marker was placed on the southeast corner of Appleton Avenue and Good Hope Road in a new development aptly named Fussville Station.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Menomonee Falls Wisconsin Historical Society.