Menomonee Falls fatal crash; teen driver remembered

A Hamilton High School student is dead after crashing into a tree in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday, April 1.

What we know:

Classmates identified the student as Owen Briggs. He was a junior.

A memorial was held at the scene of the crash on Wednesday, April 2.

The backstory:

The Menomonee Falls Police Department said it happened Tuesday afternoon near Lannon and Lisbon. It was a single-vehicle crash.

The vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.

Police say the vehicle involved, a Toyota Corolla, had been traveling northbound on Lannon Road when the crash occurred. When crews arrived at the scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

Briggs was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police said while speed appears to have been a factor, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.