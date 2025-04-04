Menomonee Falls fatal crash; Hamilton High School teen remembered

article

The Brief A vigil was held on Friday, April 4 to remember Owen Briggs. Briggs is a Hamilton High School junior who was killed in a car crash in Menomonee Falls. The Hamilton School District has been providing support for students and staff.



Family and friends turned out on Friday afternoon, April 4 to remember a Hamilton High School teenager who was killed in a crash in Menomonee Falls. Classmates identified the student as Owen Briggs, a junior at Hamilton.

Fatal crash

What we know:

Police say the vehicle involved had been traveling northbound on Lannon Road when the crash occurred on Tuesday. The vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Briggs was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Hamilton School District indicated its student services team has been offering support to students and staff.