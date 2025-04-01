Menomonee Falls fatal crash; 1 dead, cause undetermined
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - One person is dead after a crash in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday, April 1.
What we know:
The Menomonee Falls Police Department said it happened Tuesday afternoon near Lannon and Lisbon. It was a single-vehicle crash.
The vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Police said the crash is still under investigation, and it is unclear what caused the car to lose control.
