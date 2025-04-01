Expand / Collapse search

Menomonee Falls fatal crash; 1 dead, cause undetermined

Published  April 1, 2025 8:31pm CDT
Menomonee Falls
The Brief

    • The Menomonee Falls Police Department said one person is dead after a crash on Tuesday, April 1.
    • The single-vehilce crash happened Lannon and Lisbon.
    • The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - One person is dead after a crash in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday, April 1.

What we know:

The Menomonee Falls Police Department said it happened Tuesday afternoon near Lannon and Lisbon. It was a single-vehicle crash.

The vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police said the crash is still under investigation, and it is unclear what caused the car to lose control.

