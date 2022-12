article

Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole from Costco.

The theft happened Nov. 20 at the store on Pershing Avenue.

Police said the man took a gaming computer and monitor that he did not pay for.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.