Police: Suspects in custody after stealing, crashing 2 vehicles

article

Two suspects are in custody after police say they stole and crashed two vehicles on Monday, Feb. 15.

The Menomonee Falls Police Department was dispatched to a crash on I-41 near Main Street around 10:40 p.m. on Monday. As officers responded, a robbery was reported in the parking lot of a nearby hotel.

The robbery victim reported their vehicle was taken at gunpoint. It was found abandoned a short distance away.

As police gathered information, it was learned that the crash and robbery were both related to an earlier stolen vehicle report out of Hartford. That vehicle had crashed on I-41.

Police said the suspects abandoned the vehicle after the crash, fleeing to the hotel parking lot where the second robbery took place. The second vehicle was also crashed, and the suspects again fled on foot.

Both suspects were taken into custody and are being held at the Waukesha County Jail, several criminal charges pending.

Advertisement

The incidents remain under investigation. Police said there is no reason to believe there is any current danger to the public.

The Germantown Police Department and Washington County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation and arrest of the suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.