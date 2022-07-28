Menomonee County Park, teen pulled from water

A 14-year-old boy was pulled from the water at Menomonee County Park in Menomonee Falls Thursday evening, July 28.

Sheriff's officials said citizens removed the boy from the water and began CPR until first responders arrived.

The boy regained a pulse and was taken to the hospital for continued treatment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department thanked "the citizens on scene for taking action in removing the juvenile from the water and performing life-saving measures."