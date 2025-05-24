Memorial Day weekend water safety; Wisconsin DNR tips, reminders

article

The Brief The Wisconsin DNR has tips on how to boat responsibly and stay safe on the water. The DNR expects people to bring their boats out for Memorial Day weekend. Three people have died this year due to boating-related incidents.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has tips on how to boat responsibly and stay safe on the water this Memorial Day weekend.

What they're saying:

According to the DNR, three people have died due to boating-related incidents so far this year. Two of those people were not wearing life jackets.

"With the holiday weekend coming, lots of people are bringing their boats out for the first time," said Joseph Mulrooney, DNR recreation warden.

The DNR said there were 14 deaths last year due to boating-related incidents. Ten of those people were not wearing life jackets.

"As boat operators, we are responsible for what we are doing, where we are driving," Mulrooney said. "Life jacket is required for every single person on a boat."

Mulrooney said there's a reason life jackets are required by law: wearing one could save your life. He also reminds people to be responsible when it comes to drinking.

"We always ask people to leave alcohol on shore," he said. "Alcohol blurs people’s judgments, slows reaction times and creates an unsafe environment for everybody."

What you can do:

Another tip is to keep an eye on the forecast before hitting the water.