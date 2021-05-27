Memorial Day sales kickoff summer spending

Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial kickoff to summer, is also expected to be a big weekend for shopping.

With more people vaccinated and venturing out, this Memorial Day weekend may feel different than it did in 2020.

"Because of the vaccine and all the work that has been done related to COVID, people feel more encouraged to go out and do the thing they ordinarily would do," said Felicia Miller, Marquette University associate professor of marketing.

Miller says that also includes more people flying.

"Whereas a year ago, people were like, yeah, I'm not going to get on a plane," said Miller.

The holiday weekend is a gift in itself with plenty of deals being offered from retailers. From Kohl's to Home Depot to Amazon and more, stores are providing promo codes and deep discounts with the hopes of drawing shoppers in.

"There are a lot of companies doing special types of price incentives and opportunities for you to buy things in their store because they are doing big sales," Miller said.

Experts say items like furniture, appliances and apparel will see price cuts. After a turbulent time for retail, Miller believes businesses could benefit.

"I think we have just as a country gotten to the place where we're OK celebrating important topics, but it's always sort of reinforced with good deals," Miller said.

Experts say hotel rooms, car maintenance and road trip supplies can also be added to the memorial day markdown list.

