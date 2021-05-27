Cool Waters open Memorial Day weekend, reservations required

article

Milwaukee County's Cool Waters Aquatic Park in Greenfield Park will open for Memorial Day Weekend.

The water park is the first aquatic facility to open since 2019, after all water parks and pools were closed last summer due to the pandemic.

A news release from Milwaukee County Parks say to help manage capacity numbers, advance reservations will be required for each swim session over the holiday weekend, and each session will cost $5 per person (children two and under are free). Two swim sessions will be held each day on weekends (and Memorial Day), the first from 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. and the second from 2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. Cool Waters will also open on weekdays starting on June 14. All opening times are weather-dependent.

Cool Waters Aquatic Park, West Allis

Reservations can be reserved up to one week in advance at MKEswim.com. Payments for reserved sessions will be taken at the entrance to Cool Waters. Walk-up entry will be very limited and based on reservations and capacity limits. Masks will not be required outside for vaccinated individuals.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee County Parks is also planning to open three more pools by mid-June. Due to ongoing staffing and funding challenges, all other pools and water parks will remain closed this summer.

Splash pads and wading pools will begin opening around mid-June. A full schedule and details will be available in early June at countyparks.com.