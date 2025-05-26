Memorial Day tribute in Muskego neighborhood; reminder of freedom's price

The Brief A Muskego neighborhood paid special tribute to America's fallen soldiers. The neighbors lined their streets with more than a thousand American flags. Those neighbors say it is a visual reminder that freedom is not free.



It is quite a sight and it makes you think – which is entirely the point. An entire neighborhood in Muskego honored America's fallen servicemen and servicewomen this Memorial Day.





The Stars and Stripes always fly proudly outside Dave Wenzel's house. He is a Vietnam veteran who served two years in the U.S. Army. Memorial Day means remembering his fallen brothers in arms. His whole neighborhood honors their sacrifice.

"Let’s remember – some people like to say ‘Happy Memorial Day.’ Well, it’s not a happy Memorial Day. Memorial Day is a sad day," Wenzel said.

Dave Wenzel





For the last decade, Wenzel said his neighbors have spent the holiday working.

Charlie DuPont sand his wife, Jeanne, got up at 5 a.m. to help line the streets. Their job? To make sure people do not ever forget.

"Last year, we didn’t do that street there," Charlie DuPont said.

"You have a sense of how many people lost their lives so we have the freedom that we have," Jeanne DuPont said.

Among the rows of Old Glory are signs marking battles and conflicts since the Civil War. Each sign, Gettysburg, Normandy, Pearl Harbor, gives passersby a number to remind us that freedom is not free.

"The signs that say how many people died at each of the different battles," Charlie DuPont said.

"It’s paying respect. Remembering. Remember all the people who aren’t here any more," Wenzel said.

Wenzel told FOX6 News that this effort started when a fellow veteran on the street put flags up in the cul du sac. It has grown every year since.