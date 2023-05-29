Memorial Day: Slinger parade honors Purple Heart recipient

article

The Memorial Day parade in Slinger was topped off with a tribute to Vietnam veteran Sgt. Joseph Mueller, who died in training in 1970.

The Washington County Insider reports Mueller was awarded the Purple Heart during the post-parade ceremony.

Sgt. Mueller was a 1965 graduate of Slinger High School. He served from February 26, 1970, to March 21, 1970.

Slinger Memorial Day ceremony to honor Sgt. Joseph Mueller

The Washington County Insider said, "Mueller was participating in a non-combative operation. He had arrived in Vietnam 10 days earlier. Mueller was practicing grenade throwing when the soldier next to him dropped a grenade, and it exploded."