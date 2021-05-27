Memorial Day Milwaukee parking, garbage changes

article

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will hold standard operations and hours over the Memorial Day weekend – but there will be modified city services on Memorial Day itself, May 31.

That day, there will be changes to garbage and recycling services, as well as parking and towing. Here's what residents need to know.

Garbage, Recycling, and Drop-Off Centers

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on May 31.

Drop-Off Centers will be closed on May 31.

Beginning June 1, the city is transitioning to an every other week spring through fall citywide collection schedule. All residents can find their new recycling schedules for download and their next garbage and recycling collection dates by visiting Milwaukee.gov/CollectionDay and entering their address.

Parking Enforcement

No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on May 31.

No overnight parking enforcement on Sunday night into Monday morning (May 31 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.) and Monday night into Tuesday morning (June 1 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.). However, vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.

Night parking enforcement resumes on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (June 2 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.).

Tow Lot

Closed on May 31.

Milwaukee Water Works

We continue to provide your drinking water 24 hours a day through any holiday.

Due to the pandemic shut down, our Customer Service Center continues to be closed to walk-in customer visits. Our office will be closed for the holiday Monday, May 31 so we will not be taking phone calls. Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill and check account balance online at milwaukee.gov/water. For automated account information, please call (414) 286-2830.

For water emergencies, customers may call our 24-hour Control Center at (414) 286-3710.

For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call (414) 286-CITY (2489), visit the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/dpw, or enter service requests online at milwaukee.gov/click4action.