Memorial Day: Greendale hosts walk to remember the fallen

article

Memorial Day 2023 was marked with a reverent walk in the Village of Greendale on Monday, May 29.

Those taking part walked from the village center, down Broad Street, to the high school.

Once at the high school, those who took part in the walk joined the American Legion and VFW-Greendale for a patriotic program in the high school auditorium.

Patriotic walk in Greendale

Those in attendance recited the Pledge of Allegiance, said prayers of remembrance, played taps, and solemnly remembered the fallen.

