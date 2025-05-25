Memorial Day Ceremony at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is holding a Memorial Day ceremony at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

The annual Memorial Day ceremony highlights the importance of remembering the service and sacrifice of the state's and nation's military servicemembers and veterans.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

