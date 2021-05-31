Expand / Collapse search

Memorial Day ceremony honors fallen at Wood National Cemetery

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Wreath-laying ceremony at Wood National Cemetery

To honor the fallen, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at Wood National Cemetery on Memorial Day.

MILWAUKEE - A Memorial Day ceremony was held at Wood National Cemetery on Monday, May 31 – to honor our nation's fallen military.

The ceremony was not open to the public.

Wood National Cemetery is located on the grounds of a former Soldiers Home that is now called the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center.

A memorial pathway at Wood is lined with a variety of memorials that honor America’s veterans. As of 2003, there were seven memorials along there — most commemorating soldiers of 20th-century wars.

