Memorial Day ceremony honors fallen at Wood National Cemetery

A Memorial Day ceremony was held at Wood National Cemetery on Monday, May 31 – to honor our nation's fallen military.

The ceremony was not open to the public.

Wood National Cemetery is located on the grounds of a former Soldiers Home that is now called the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

A memorial pathway at Wood is lined with a variety of memorials that honor America’s veterans. As of 2003, there were seven memorials along there — most commemorating soldiers of 20th-century wars.