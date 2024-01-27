How to deal with melting snow

While these warmer temps are a nice break from the cold, the snow melting is causing flooding, which is a major problem for some homeowners.

As the snow and ice melt away, the thaw is now causing a perfect storm for another major problem.

"‘Whenever the snow first started falling, with the weight of it, there was a lot of trees down on houses," said James Stossmeister, of Paul Davis Restoration & Remodeling. "Flooding is now the issue."

It’s dripping and leaking in basements across the city.

"We went into the stages of ice dams, so that’s big ice sheds with all this mounds of snow on roofs, freezing on the gutter lines and leaking into homes," he said.

He said there are backups you can do; those things include raking snow and ice off the roof and having a backup battery for your sump pump.

"Power is out, some pumps can’t pump the water out – the basement is going to flood," he said. "Water leaking out of somewhere is not good."

It's always safest to call in the experts.

"If you feel like something is wrong, and they can guide you," he said.