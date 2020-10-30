Melania Trump heading to West Bend on Saturday, Oct. 31

Melania Trump plans to make solo campaign appearances for the president on Saturday in the battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29: First Lady Melania Trump speaks to Trump supporters before her husband President Donald Trump gives a campaign speech just four days before Election Day outside of Raymond James Stadium on October 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida.

The first lady will head to West Bend, Wisconsin, in the southeastern part of the state, followed by a stop in the northeastern Pennsylvania town of Wapwallopen.

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are campaigning hard to win both states, where Trump scored narrow victories in 2016.

Both Trump and Biden have appeared multiple times in both states, and both are campaigning in Wisconsin on Friday.

Mrs. Trump made her first solo appearance of the 2020 campaign earlier this week in Pennsylvania.

She also warmed up the crowd at a Trump rally in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday.