Meijer theft, Waukesha police chase ends with 4 arrests

Waukesha police arrested four people on Wednesday afternoon after a Meijer theft led to an off-road pursuit.

The suspects loaded a garbage bag and tote with numerous over-the-counter medicines at the store on Sunset Drive, according to police, and left the store without paying. Police believe it was part of an organized retail theft group from Illinois; all four people arrested have Chicago addresses.

When officers arrived at the store around 2:50 p.m., they spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the parking lot. An officer was trying to catch up to the suspects' vehicle when he was hit by an uninvolved vehicle, police said. The officer was not hurt.

A second officer then followed the suspects' vehicle on Tenny Avenue and tried to stop it, but police said the suspects' vehicle sped up – and a pursuit began.

The chase stretched 3.8 miles and was headed east on Lawnsdale Avenue when a passing train cut the fleeing vehicle off. The suspects' vehicle then drove off the road, heading south along the railroad tracks, until it got stuck in mud and water.

One of the four people in the vehicle was "uncooperative" and taken into custody with help from a K-9, police said. The other three suspects were taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect apprehended by the K-9 was taken to a hospital for treatment before going to the Waukesha County Jail, where the other three were also taken.

Police said the items found in the suspects' vehicle were consistent with those reported stolen from Meijer.