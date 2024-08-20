Meijer program features diverse vendors, products
Large retailers aren’t normally known for featuring a diverse lineup of local vendors and their products, but Meijer is trying to change that. Brian Kramp is in Greenfield learning more about a program that features some tasty local favorites.
GREENFIELD, Wis. - Large retailers aren’t normally known for featuring a diverse lineup of local vendors and their products, but Meijer is trying to change that. Brian Kramp is in Greenfield learning more about a program that features some tasty local favorites.
Wake up and smell the Style Pop coffee MKE
Looking for cup of coffee with a pop of flavor? A new program at Meijer is featuring some local favorites including a coffee brand that welcomes coffee goers to experience coffee differently! Brian Kramp is at the Greenfield Meijer location with the owner of Style Pop Cafe with details on the program.
Pat’s Rib Sauce
Pat’s Rib’s Place started back in 2009 as a place for ribs, now the owners are focusing on a house sauce that you can find at local Meijer stores. Brian Kramp is in Greenfield with the owners of Pat’s Rib Sauce and their retail line of barbecue sauces.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Ketchup Please LLC; elevated local ketchup
Looking for a locally made organic no sugar added condiment that aims to please? Brian Kramp is at Meijer in Greenfield learning more about a ketchup without compromise.
How to have a Flaming Hot Honey Summer
Large retailers aren’t normally known for featuring a diverse line up of local vendors and their products, but Meijer is trying to change that. Brian Kramp is in Greenfield where shoppers are buzzing about one of the hottest items from Meijer’s locally featured vendors.
Style Pop coffee MKE
Looking for cup of coffee with a pop of flavor? A new program at Meijer is featuring some local favorites including a coffee brand that welcomes coffee goers to experience coffee differently! Brian Kramp is at the Greenfield Meijer location with the owner of Style Pop Cafe and her coffee and creamer that locals are loving.