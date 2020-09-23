Meijer Pharmacy plans to administer 75% more flu shots this year

article

Meijer pharmacists are expecting record-breaking turnout for patients getting their flu shots over the next few weeks. This, as flu season approaches and COVID-19 remains a serious problem.

A news release says the retailer expects to administer nearly double the number of flu-shot immunizations compared to last year.

Meijer officials say the expected increase is due to a higher awareness of the need to be protected as well as a shift toward patients looking for more convenient options and flexibility.

All Meijer Pharmacists wear masks and follow specific protocols to disinfect all surfaces and areas where shots are administered between each patient, according to the retailer’s specific COVID-19 protocol. Customers are required to wear masks during the vaccination. Meijer has also expanded most of its pharmacies during the last few years to include private consultation rooms where patients can receive their immunizations.

Customers can get a flu shot at any Meijer pharmacy location without an appointment during pharmacy hours. Customers can print their form at home and bring it with them. However, they can also complete the available form at the pharmacy or speed up their visit by scheduling their flu shot online and filling out the vaccination form on their smartphones using the retailer’s new contactless texting-based pharmacy service.

Depending on age, health status and state regulations, Meijer offers a variety of vaccine options, including quadrivalent and doses for seniors. For more information on the different kinds of vaccines and the importance of the flu shot, please refer to the Centers for Disease Control.