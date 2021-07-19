Meijer expands teacher discount; includes office furniture, more

article

Following a busy year of blending virtual and in-classroom learning, teachers are getting additional discounts from Meijer as they tackle back-to-school shopping lists for this fall’s return to classes.

Meijer is now adding office furniture and kids’ apparel to the more than 1,500 items now included in its annual 15 percent off discount.

Offered to teachers through its 257 Meijer stores in Wisconsin and several other states, the discount provides savings on classroom essentials like paper, pencils, folders and notebooks while addressing the issue of teachers spending their own money on supplies throughout the year to restock classrooms.

Additionally, a news release says Meijer is focused on helping teachers save money on their own needs, as well as the needs of their families. Expanding the discount to add key items like desks, bookshelves, frames, lamps and kids’ clothing allows teachers some extra savings as they plan their personal supply needs, maintain remote workspaces in their homes and prepare their own families for the first day of school.

The average teacher spent approximately $745 on supplies, according to AdoptAClassroom.org, but only had a $212 classroom budget for the entire 2019/2020 school year.

The 15 percent discount also includes all-purpose cleaners, disinfecting sprays, hand sanitizer, hand tissues, and baby wipes, which will help teachers add sanitizers to their restocking efforts as preparation is expected to ramp up in early August.

For more information, you can visit the Meijer Back-to-School site.