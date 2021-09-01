Mega Millions ticket sold in New Berlin worth $3M

article

A Mega Millions Megaplier ticket worth $3 million was sold in New Berlin at Quick Pick BP Food/Nalia Inc. – near National Avenue and Sunny Slope Road – for the Tuesday, Aug. 31 drawing.

The winning ticket is the largest Wisconsin Lottery prize of 2021 so far and the fourth $1 million (or more) winning ticket sold or claimed in August, the Wisconsin Lottery said in a news release.

The winning numbers for the $3 million Mega Millions ticket are 8, 14, 31, 58, 68. The ticket did not have the Mega Ball number but did triple the prize amount with the Megaplier.

For selling the winning ticket, Quick Pick BP Food/Nalia Inc. will receive $60,000 as part of the Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive.

August weather was hot for the state of Wisconsin. It also was a hot month for Wisconsin Lottery Players.

On Aug. 16, a $2 million Powerball ticket was claimed. The winning ticket was purchased in Mineral Point. The Match 5 prize of $1 million doubled to $2 million because the play included a Power Play multiplier.

In addition to the $2 million Powerball ticket, a $1 million top prize-winning ticket from the $1,000,000 DAZZLE scratch game was claimed the same day. The ticket was sold in Kiel.

On Aug. 23, a $1 million top prize-winning ticket from the MILLIONS scratch game was claimed. It was sold at Festival Foods near Green Bay Road and 31st Street in Kenosha.

All winning Lottery tickets need to be signed. Lottery tickets are bearer instruments; whoever signs the back of the ticket is considered the rightful owner. Winning tickets of $200,000 or more need to be claimed in-person at the Madison Lottery Office.

