The Hop: Summerfest extended service hours

article

The Hop announced on Wednesday, Sept. 1 extended hours to accommodate Summerfest attendees staying until the festival closes each night. For all nine nights of the Summerfest run, the streetcar will extend operations until 1 a.m.

A news release says streetcar riders can plan their trip by seeing the real-time positions of the streetcars and exploring destinations or parking options along the route by visiting thehopmke.com/interactive-map. The Transloc app also provides real-time streetcar information and can be accessed via thehopmke.com/real-time-app .

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complete Hop schedule during Summerfest is as follows:

Thursday, Sept 2: 5 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 3: 5 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4: 7 a.m. – 1 a.m.

-----

Thursday, Sept 9: 5 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 10: 5 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11: 7 a.m. – 1 a.m.

-----

Thursday, Sept 16: 5 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 17: 5 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18: 7 a.m. – 1 a.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The streetcar’s two Historic Third Ward stations are just a 10-minute walk from the Summerfest main gate. For more information on The Hop, visit thehopmke.com .