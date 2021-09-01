Expand / Collapse search

The Hop: Summerfest extended service hours

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Summerfest
FOX6 News Milwaukee
The Hop streetcar in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Hop announced on Wednesday, Sept. 1 extended hours to accommodate Summerfest attendees staying until the festival closes each night. For all nine nights of the Summerfest run, the streetcar will extend operations until 1 a.m. 

A news release says streetcar riders can plan their trip by seeing the real-time positions of the streetcars and exploring destinations or parking options along the route by visiting thehopmke.com/interactive-map. The Transloc app also provides real-time streetcar information and can be accessed via thehopmke.com/real-time-app.

The complete Hop schedule during Summerfest is as follows: 

  • Thursday, Sept 2: 5 a.m. – 1 a.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 3: 5 a.m. – 1 a.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 4: 7 a.m. – 1 a.m.

-----

  • Thursday, Sept 9: 5 a.m. – 1 a.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 10: 5 a.m. – 1 a.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 11: 7 a.m. – 1 a.m.

-----

  • Thursday, Sept 16: 5 a.m. – 1 a.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 17: 5 a.m. – 1 a.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 18: 7 a.m. – 1 a.m.

The streetcar’s two Historic Third Ward stations are just a 10-minute walk from the Summerfest main gate. For more information on The Hop, visit thehopmke.com.

