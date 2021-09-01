Bucks hold national anthem auditions Sept. 20

article

The Milwaukee Bucks are inviting singers and musicians of all genres to audition for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at Bucks home games during the 2021-22 season.

Open call auditions will be held at Fiserv Forum on Monday, Sept. 20, during three different time slots: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Candidates will register on-site for the national anthem auditions and will audition in the order in which they arrive. Masks will be required except while performing.

Auditions are open to singers and musicians of all ages, however, individuals under the age of 18 will need permission from a legal guardian. Those auditioning must perform the national anthem in its entirety to be considered. The Canadian national anthem can also be performed.

For more information on the Bucks national anthem auditions, please visit www.bucks.com/anthem.