Meet Ruby, We Energies’ new ‘ambassadog’

Ruby, an 8-year-old Catahoula from Iron Mountain, Michigan, is the new We Energies safe digging "ambassadog."

Thousands voted and gave this gem of a pup the important responsibility of reminding We Energies customers to call 811 at least three days before they dig.

Whether you’re planting a garden or installing a fence, you could be putting yourself in danger if you strike an underground natural gas line or electrical cable.

Contact 811 at least three days before you dig to have the location of buried utility lines marked — and to keep you and your family safe.