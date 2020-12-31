Expand / Collapse search

Medical examiner: Pedestrian killed on Milwaukee's north side

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

1 killed, others injured in separate Milwaukee crashses

A pedestrian was struck and killed on the city's north side. An MCTS worker was injured after their vehicle was hit by another motorist.

MILWAUKEE - A pedestrian killed on Milwaukee's north side Thursday afternoon, Dec. 31, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

At the scene near 60th and Burleigh, two vehicles were seen with significant damage. One of those vehicles had rolled over, landing on its roof.

Crash near 60th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

Crash near 60th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Wisconsin siblings killed in Florida interstate crash
slideshow

Wisconsin siblings killed in Florida interstate crash

A carjacking suspect crashed into the siblings' vehicle head-on while fleeing police on a Florida interstate, reaching speeds as high as 120 mph.

Snow Emergency requiring alternate side parking continues in Milwaukee
slideshow

Snow Emergency requiring alternate side parking continues in Milwaukee

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works is continuing its Snow Emergency for Thursday, Dec. 31.