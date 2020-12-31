Medical examiner: Pedestrian killed on Milwaukee's north side

A pedestrian killed on Milwaukee's north side Thursday afternoon, Dec. 31, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

At the scene near 60th and Burleigh, two vehicles were seen with significant damage. One of those vehicles had rolled over, landing on its roof.

Crash near 60th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

Crash near 60th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.