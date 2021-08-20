Medical examiner: Jefferson County crash victims identified

article

The Jefferson County medical examiner released on Friday, Aug. 20 the names of the three persons who died in a crash on I-94 near Highway 26. They include:

Harold Ostrander of Jackson, Michigan

Jason Smeltzer of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin

Thomas Meier of Greenfield, Wisconsin

The preliminary investigation at the scene shows a vehicle pulling a cargo trailer was traveling westbound on I-94 around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18 when it lost control and crashed into the guardrail. A second vehicle came upon the crash and struck the cargo trailer which was still in the roadway. A semi-truck then entered the crash scene and also struck the cargo trailer and the guardrail.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Jefferson County fatal crash on westbound I-94 near Hwy 26

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tells FOX6 News the three individuals that lost their lives exited their vehicles as the crash was unfolding. One of the victims included a Good Samaritan that pulled over --and was trying to help.

I-94 westbound was closed for hours from Johnson Creek to Lake Mills.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android