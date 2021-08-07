Medical examiner: Infant death investigation in Riverwest

Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy who was found unresponsive Friday evening, August 6.

Police were called to the area of Booth and Center in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood around 8:15 p.m. The boy could not be resuscitated.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office was notified and the cause of death is still under investigation at this time.

Police are not releasing any additional details at this time.

