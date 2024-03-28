Milwaukee death investigation, 91st and Appleton

article

Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 50-year-old who was found on the city's north side Thursday, March 28.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the scene near 91st and Appleton. The victim was found unresponsive and pronounced dead despite life-saving attempts.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.