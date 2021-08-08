Medical examiner: 6th and Mitchell fatal crash

article

The Milwaukee County medical examiner says one person is dead following a crash near 6th and Mitchell. It happened shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday, August 8.

Police say a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed collided with a tree. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to start on fire with the driver trapped inside.

The driver, an unidentified person, sustained fatal injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.

