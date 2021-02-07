Medical examiner: 51-year-old homeless man 'found frozen in vehicle'

article

A 51-year-old man was found dead inside a car near 87th Street and Capitol Drive late Saturday, Feb. 7.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office believes the man was homeless and froze to death.

On Thursday, as temperatures dropped, FOX6's cameras captured officials with Street Angels Milwaukee preparing to go "out in the heart of the cold that's coming" to help those out in the elements; their van packed full of thermals, sleeping bags and other life-saving essentials.

"Unfortunately, we know there's people out there," Sarasin said. "Hypothermia can set in at 50 degrees; it is almost undeniable that something bad will happen."

Advertisement

Their goal is to get these people into shelters and out of the cold.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"We won't leave anybody behind that we know is outside," said Sarasin.

In the meantime, near 14th and Vliet, Repairers of the Breach has opened its warming room from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. The emergency shelter will remain open on nights when temperatures fall below 20 degrees.

Executive Director James West Jr. said the organization's mission is to ensure that no woman or man is left behind, offering warmth in a time of uncertainty -- and solace during the storm.

LaShawn Goode

Tragically, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man was found dead in his vehicle near 24th Street and State Street on Friday, Jan. 29; his body discovered frozen in his car by a tow truck driver amid the freezing temperatures. Family told FOX6 they "had no idea" LaShawn Goode, a former Hamilton High School athlete, was sleeping in his vehicle.

If you or someone you know needs a warm place to stay -- there are many shelters in Milwaukee County that can provide support. To find one nearest you, simply call 211 or learn more HERE.

In the meantime, We Energies offers this advice to keep safe and warm.