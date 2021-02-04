Milwaukee shelters serve homeless amid ‘dangerous’ temp drop

While many hunker down Thursday as snow falls and temperatures drop, the reality is that some will not have a warm place to stay.

Local organizers are working around the lock to get people off the streets and into shelter -- their days starting as others' end.

As frigid temperatures move in, the Street Angels are moving out. Wind chills are expected in the negative teens.

"We are going to be out in the heart of the cold that's coming," said Shelly Sarasin, Street Angels co-director.

Along with home-cooked meals, Sarasin's van is packed full of thermals, sleeping bags and other life-saving essentials.

"Hypothermia can set in at 50 degrees," Sarasin said. "It is almost undeniable that something bad will happen."

The Steet Angels' goal, however, is not to serve anybody outside. Rather, it's to bring them into shelters.

"We won't leave anybody behind that we know is outside," said Sarasin.

Near 14th and Vliet, the Repairers of the Breach warming room is open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

"The temperature that’s headed our way is not just the regular average Milwaukee or Wisconsin cold weather. These are dangerous temperatures, and it’s nothing to play with," said Rev. James W. West Jr., Repairers of the Breach executive director.

West Jr. said the organization's mission is to ensure that no woman or man is left behind, offering warmth in a time of uncertainty -- and solace during the storm.

"It’s nothing wrong with getting help. We all need a support system now and then," West Jr. said. "Put your life first. We’ll figure it out from there."

The Repairers of the Breach warming room used to allow about 50 people. Due to COVID-19 protocols, it can now only fit 14.

Still, West Jr. said they've made additional space on their second and third floors to serve those in need.

For immediate assistance, people are encouraged to dial 211.