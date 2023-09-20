Medical College of Wisconsin diaper drive raises awareness

The Medical College of Wisconsin hosted a 12-hour diaper drive Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The effort was a partnership with Milwaukee Diaper Mission as part of National Diaper Need Awareness Week. The nonprofit organization collects diapers and other products and distributes them to organizations that provide to people in the community.

"There's new research that states one in two families struggle to afford diapers," said Justine Bales with MCW's neurosurgery diversity committee. "The idea of family members not being able to put their babies in clean dry diapers is just disheartening and terrible, so we want to try and prevent that and work to mitigate that need."

The goal for the drive was to collect 10,000 products to benefit Milwaukee Diaper Mission.