Measles case in Dane County, DHS investigating possible exposures

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) confirmed a case of measles in a person living in Dane County, with travel and employment in Rock County.

DHS, in coordination with Public Health Madison & Dane County and Rock County Public Health, are working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed to the measles virus.

Additional information will be shared as the investigation continues.

According to DHS, cases of measles have been rare in Wisconsin due to high vaccination rates, but measles is highly contagious and can cause serious health complications for those who are not vaccinated.

The best way to protect yourself from measles is to get the measles vaccine (MMR). Two doses of the measles vaccine are 97% effective at preventing the disease.

Wisconsin residents can find their immunization records using the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR). Instructions are available in English, Spanish, and Hmong. If you are unable to access your records, please contact your doctor's office or your local health department.

If you are not up to date with the MMR vaccine, DHS says getting the MMR vaccine within 72 hours of being exposed to measles may give some protection against the disease, or you could have a milder illness. The MMR vaccine is available at area doctor's offices or clinics, local health departments, and some local pharmacies.

If you do not have health insurance, or your insurance may not cover vaccines, the vaccines for children and vaccines for adults programs may be able to help.

If you think you have measles, please call your local doctor's office or clinic before visiting a location. For free, confidential assistance finding a doctor or community clinic near you, dial 211.