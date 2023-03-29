MCTS WisGo fare collection system; launching April 1

Officials with the Milwaukee County Transit System held a news conference on Wednesday, March 29 to announce the transition to the new fare collection system, WisGo. It will begin the weekend of April 1.

WisGo caps bus fares – allowing riders to pay as they go, without the need to purchase a daily, weekly, or monthly pass. Riders will have through September to make the switch from the current M-Card system to WisGo.

A Simpler Way to Ride the Bus

The new fare structure is simple: $2 per ride for regular fare riders that caps at $4 per day; and $1 per ride for reduced fare riders (seniors, kids ages 6-11, and those with a qualifying disability) with a cap of $2 per day. Visit RideMCTS.com/WisGo for the weekly and monthly caps.

How Fare Capping Works

Fare capping does the math for riders because each validator on the BRT route or on buses reads the card or app and knows immediately how many times each person has paid a fare to ride the bus. WisGo will automatically deduct the lowest amount the rider owes. Gone are the daily, weekly or monthly passes previously required to earn that discount. Riders get all the MCTS routes they love plus the more they ride, the more they save.

A New Way to Pay

Riders will have multiple ways to pay including the Umo mobile app which takes credit cards and debit cards along with Apple Pay and Google Pay and WisGo cards. Riders simply scan their mobile phone screen or WisGo card and the validator will automatically deduct the correct fare amount for each rider. If a rider reaches a fare cap, the validator will not deduct a fare. It will also tell riders if their fund balance is low.

Riders can still pay with cash across all routes, but they will not be able to have fares capped. Riders with Commuter Value Passes and U-Passes will automatically be enrolled in WisGo. The transition happens behind the scenes.

Throughout the transition period, riders can still use their M-Cards on existing fare boxes but are strongly encouraged to use up their M-Card balances as soon as possible because the new BRT line, MCTS CONNECT, will not accept M-Cards.

