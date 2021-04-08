MCTS to increase bus capacity limit starting April 12

article

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced Thursday, April 8 that it will increase its capacity limit from 15 to 20 passengers per bus starting Monday, April 12.

The use of masks will still be required, and MCTS will continue to encourage best health practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The adjustment, which comes as a growing number of people in Milwaukee County become vaccinated, aligns with phased reopening plans and relaxed restrictions from health officials.

Permitting additional passengers on board enables MCTS to better serve those who need reliable, on-time transportation to work, school, medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores and other important destinations.

MCTS buses, which are 40 feet long, normally have a capacity of between 35-42 customers.

Even with the revised limit of 20 passengers per bus, there is still plenty of room to be spaced apart.

Below are reminders of current MCTS policies and procedures related to COVID-19:

Federal law requires the use of masks while riding public transit.

MCTS has mask and hand sanitizer dispensers positioned at the front of every bus in the fleet.

Passengers are encouraged to wash hands, cover coughs and sneezes, stay home when sick, limit unnecessary conversations and interaction and use staggered seating when possible.

Passengers are encouraged to use contactless fare payment methods like the M-CARD and Ride MCTS app to ensure fast, touch-free experiences while boarding.

Passengers should enter the bus through the front door and exit via the rear door (unless the ramp or ‘kneeling feature’ of the bus is needed).

Bus drivers are positioned behind an industry-leading plexiglass shield and are supplied with masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, and sanitizing wipes to clean their workspace.

Buses go through an extra daily disinfection process using EPA-approved and CDC-recommended products in addition to the standard cleaning that vehicles receive regularly.

Each MCTS facility (bus stations, garages, and administrative offices) are thoroughly cleaned regularly. Signage at all work locations offers reminders and important information.

MCTS continues to use on-board signage, audio announcements, and other communications channels to make sure passengers are aware of all relevant information.

For more on MCTS’s response to COVID-19, please visit RideMCTS.com/Coronavirus.