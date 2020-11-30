MCTS reveals creation of 1st-ever Rose Parks Tribute Scholarship
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) provided details on Monday, Nov. 30 about its annual onboard tribute to Rosa Parks happening Dec. 1-3.
Also, MCTS announced the formation of the first-ever MCTS Rosa Parks Tribute Scholarship. Speakers will discuss the important work being done in Milwaukee County regarding racial equity.
This is a developing story.
