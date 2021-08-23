Expand / Collapse search

MCTS: Mask mandate extended for public transportation

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MCTS article

MILWAUKEE - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended a federal mandate requiring the use of masks on all public transportation networks in the United States. 

Passengers and employees are required to wear masks while onboard all buses, commuter trains, commercial aircraft, and airports – regardless of vaccination status – through at least January 18, 2022. 

This federal requirement supersedes any local or state mask policies. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

For more information, please visit RideMCTS.com/Coronavirus

Gov. Evers creates homeowners assistance program
slideshow

Gov. Evers creates homeowners assistance program

A new program for homeowners in Wisconsin will make nearly $93 million in federal money available to help people keep their homes, by helping those who are struggling with paying bills, including mortgages and property taxes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Milwaukee Film: Hispanic Heritage Month celebrated
slideshow

Milwaukee Film: Hispanic Heritage Month celebrated

Milwaukee Film’s Cine Sin Fronteras program will present a celebration of Hispanic culture through film, food, and music, from Wednesday, Sept. 15, through Friday, Oct. 15.

HIPAA privacy protection misconceptions, sorting fact from fiction

Having an opinion about privacy is easy; understanding what the law protects is a lot more difficult.