MCTS: Mask mandate extended for public transportation

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended a federal mandate requiring the use of masks on all public transportation networks in the United States.

Passengers and employees are required to wear masks while onboard all buses, commuter trains, commercial aircraft, and airports – regardless of vaccination status – through at least January 18, 2022.

This federal requirement supersedes any local or state mask policies.

For more information, please visit RideMCTS.com/Coronavirus.