MCTS launches website, hotline to inform passengers of ‘MCTS NEXT’ route changes

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) launched a new website and telephone hotline Monday, Feb. 1 to help passengers learn about upcoming changes related to the first phase of its MCTS NEXT system redesign.

In 2018, MCTS started working on a new approach to improve the rider experience and meet the community’s modern needs. The project aligns with Milwaukee County’s mission to advance racial equity and enhance the quality of life through great public service.

Phase One of MCTS NEXT takes effect on Sunday, March 7, 2021 – with improvements and adjustments to Routes 15, 19, 20, 31, 33, 35, 51, 52, 63, and 68. This will be followed by Phase Two on June 6, 2021 and Phase Three on August 29, 2021 – each impacting an additional 11 routes.

Customers are encouraged to visit the newly-updated RideMCTS.com/NEXT, which features an interactive map, or call 414-344-6711 for specific information about what to expect.

The first round of MCTS NEXT includes benefits like:

More high-frequency routes.

When buses come more often, passengers enjoy more reliable service and can take advantage of more connections to other routes.

For example, buses on Routes 15, 19, 35, & 51 will now arrive every 15 min. or less on weekdays.

Better connections to job centers, grocery stores, and medical offices.

For example, Route 35 will be extended to Meijer at 60th & Layton and Route 31 will provide more service to the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center and Mayfair Mall. A new route, Route 20, will provide additional service to Walmart on S. 27th Street in Franklin.

Improved service on Weekends.

Routes 15, 31 (on State and Watertown Plank), 52, and 63 will run more frequently on Saturdays and Sundays as well as Route 19 (south end of the route), and Route 51 on Sundays.

Simpler routing that is more direct and easier-to-understand.

For example: Routes 19 and 31 service will be adjusted to provide more frequent service along a single corridor instead of being "branched" and providing low frequency service on multiple streets.

Faster service by properly-balancing bus stops.