MCTS celebrates Bucks victory, displays special message on every bus

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is helping celebrate the Milwaukee Bucks’ victory over the Phoenix Suns by displaying a special message on every bus in its fleet.

Digital screens on the fronts and sides of all 358 buses on the streets of Milwaukee County will soon be flashing the words "CONGRATS BUCKS! / NBA CHAMPS!". Some buses have already started displaying the message; others will begin as they leave the stations on Wednesday morning.

Giannis Antetokounmpo ended one of the greatest NBA Finals ever with 50 points and a championship Milwaukee waited 50 years to win again.