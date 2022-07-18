MCTS bus, vehicle collide near 62nd and Congress; man dead

A 60-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after colliding head-on with a Milwaukee County Transit Bus Sunday night, July 17. It happened around 10:50 p.m. near 62nd and Congress.

Police say the 60-year-old man crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Milwaukee County Transit Bus. He was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene.

The bus driver and three adult passengers on the bus sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The crash and the cause of the accident are still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.