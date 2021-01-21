MCTS bus shelters receive makeover celebrating Historic Highway 41

article

There Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus shelters along S. 27th Street in Milwaukee have received a creative makeover.

The shelters at 27th and Oklahoma Avenue and 27th and Ohio Avenue now feature custom-made metal panels with die-cut U.S. Route 41 (Historic Highway 41) logos and messaging.

The sturdy paneling, which is covered in a graffiti-resistant coating, replaces standard glass and plexiglass, which can easily become weathered, scratched, or broken.

According to a press release, the project was spearheaded by the South 27th Street Business District Association, Milwaukee County Supervisor Jason Haas, Milwaukee Alderman Mark Borkowski, and Milwaukee Alderman Scott Spiker.

The panels were designed by conceptual design artist Ryan Laessig. FINAL CUT Waterjet and Fabrication fabricated the panels and adjusted the artwork to accommodate cut outs that allow passengers to see through the paneling while they are waiting for the bus. Lake Auto Group polished the panels, coated them with anti-graffiti material, and then delivered them to MCTS maintenance crews for installation.

"We are delighted to deliver a fresh new beautification concept for bus shelters in the Historic Highway 41 business corridor," said Tara Cavazos, Executive Director of the South 27th Street Business District Association. "Our organization is committed to moving our vision progressively forward to continue growth and improvement throughout and around our district. We extend our sincere thanks to our city, county, residential and business partners for their strategizing, dedication, participation, and contributions."